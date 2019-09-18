Financial Architects Increases Position in Pfizer (PFE); Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Share Price Rose While Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Increased Position

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6344.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 48,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 49,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 20.71 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 27837.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 108,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 108,675 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 9.88M shares traded or 17.40% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iberiabank Corporation has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ycg Ltd Com reported 4,800 shares. St Johns Mgmt Ltd reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 0.85% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 79,477 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,444 shares. Bbr Prtn Llc accumulated 46,225 shares. Napier Park Global Cap (Us) Lp holds 1.5% or 28,000 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 7,250 shares. Milestone Gp owns 15,142 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wilkins Inv Counsel owns 123,390 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. 771,026 are owned by Hartford. Moreover, Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Com has 0.36% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ledyard Savings Bank accumulated 384,334 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd has 0.49% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,822 shares to 100 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 2,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bk Of Ny Mellon Cp (NYSE:BK) by 67,175 shares to 136,221 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,058 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Da Davidson & Commerce holds 0.01% or 16,896 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 917,223 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Polaris Greystone Financial Group Ltd Liability has invested 2.27% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Kornitzer Capital Ks invested in 0.04% or 64,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 3.97M shares. Fjarde Ap owns 211,685 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Close Llc reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.02% or 14,182 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 307,344 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 36,432 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 111,502 shares. The Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.24% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).