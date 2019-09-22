Financial Architects Increased Position in General Electric Co (GE) as Share Value Rose; S Squared Technology Holding in Usa Technologies (USAT) Decreased by $595,000

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 403,031 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, down from 488,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 34.77% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 7.43M shares traded or 772.23% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 405.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 41,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 51,542 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $541,000, up from 10,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 21/03/2018 – GE Additive Donates 3D Metal Printer to the University of Cincinnati; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES POWER UNIT EXCEEDING $1B 2018 COST CUT TARGET; 20/03/2018 – Factory Floor to Classroom; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 2,362 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. On Thursday, August 15 the insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold USAT shares while 17 reduced holdings.

