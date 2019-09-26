Financial Architects Increased Its Holding in Total S A (TOT) by $455,785 as Market Value Declined; As Benchmark Electrs (Call) (BHE) Share Value Rose, Barclays Plc Decreased by $1.71 Million Its Position

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (Call) (BHE) by 99.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 65,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8,000, down from 66,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 61,096 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 2656.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 8,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 8,599 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $480,000, up from 312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 1.82M shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 21/05/2018 – LAKKOTRYPIS: TOTAL INTERESTED IN JOINING ENI IN BLOCK 8; 18/04/2018 – Total in Agreement to Buy 74.3% of Direct Energie; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT ENOUGH NEW OIL COMING, LOT OF SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS; 08/03/2018 – AP Moeller-Maersk Completes Sale of Maersk Oil to Total; 16/05/2018 – US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SEES MORE SHALE OIL COMING THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Barclays Had Total at Equalweight; 18/05/2018 – TOTAL S.A., Affiliates Report Stake In Clean Energy Fuels; 28/05/2018 – Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17 Near Angola; 14/03/2018 – IGNORE: TOTAL 2017 3RD INTERIM DIV EU0.62/SHR ANNOUNCED EARLIER

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 2,362 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Value Inc by 24,160 shares to 24,196 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (Call) (NYSE:VEEV) by 27,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.83M for 20.39 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.