Financial Architects Increased Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $750,652 as Valuation Rose; Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holder Meeder Asset Management Has Cut Stake

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 6,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 8,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.99. About 249,518 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1130.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Investor and former Facebook employee Chamath Palihapitiya would not sell Facebook over data flap; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 19/03/2018 – EU justice chief to discuss data leak with Facebook, U.S. government; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says If Facebook User Deletes Account, Data Is Deleted (Video); 22/03/2018 – ISRAEL TO INVESTIGATE FACEBOOK OVER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA LEAK; 19/03/2018 – FRANCE’S DIGITAL MINISTER CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO BE `TRANSPARENT’; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Won’t Even Talk to Facebook Employees Right Now; 22/05/2018 – RESPONSE TIME ON FACEBOOK LIVE NOW 10 MINUTES-ZUCKERBERG; 04/04/2018 – It’s much worse: Facebook says almost every profile has had its data scraped by a third party

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.

