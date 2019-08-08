Financial Architects Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Blackrock Municipal Target Term Trust (BTT) Has 1.6 Sentiment

Blackrock Municipal Target Term Trust (BTT) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 32 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 20 sold and decreased stock positions in Blackrock Municipal Target Term Trust. The funds in our database reported: 9.18 million shares, down from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Municipal Target Term Trust in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 11 Increased: 22 New Position: 10.

Financial Architects Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 572.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc acquired 2,862 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 3,362 shares with $373,000 value, up from 500 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $246.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.85. About 6.10 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney

Financial Architects Inc decreased Ishares Tr (ITA) stake by 2,073 shares to 259 valued at $52,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 5,094 shares and now owns 1,169 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

More notable recent Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackrock Municipal Target Term Trust declares $0.0624 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tron CEOâ€™s Childish Warren Buffett Stunt Batters BTT Cryptocurrency – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BTT: Not On Track To Return $25 – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2017. More interesting news about Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PML: Priced Out Of The Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tron and BitTorrentâ€™s $1 billion hype-fuelled pump and dump – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.