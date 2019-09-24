Financial Architects Holds Position in Qualcomm (QCOM); Centene (CNC) Shareholder Cortland Associates Boosted Its Holding

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 169,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 804,997 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.21M, up from 635,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19 billion market cap company. It closed at $46.39 lastly. It is down 19.49% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 1811.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 9,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 10,512 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 5.98 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED ON MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm May Be Collateral Damage in a U.S.-China Trade War; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Reveals the World’s First Dedicated XR Platform; 06/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom bid for Qualcomm: The saga so far; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PROPOSAL 8, STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO UNDO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO COMPANY’S AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS, HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 2,362 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Trust owns 0.09% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,250 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Horrell Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 750 shares. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Synovus Financial holds 13,939 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) reported 287,631 shares. Philadelphia holds 0.84% or 126,091 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West owns 27,352 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 2,100 are held by Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Tn. 6,500 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Capital Investment Advsr, a Georgia-based fund reported 133,862 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Atlantic Union Bank & Trust has invested 0.87% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 4.69 million were reported by Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 322,755 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest Incorporated reported 0.38% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Principal Financial Grp has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Clear Street Lc, New York-based fund reported 11,999 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Llc, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,099 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.1% or 547,677 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Lc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 149,955 shares. Smith Moore & reported 10,692 shares. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5.13 million shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company holds 22,704 shares. Lord Abbett Lc accumulated 710,852 shares. Moreover, Bridger Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.96% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 719,206 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 68,400 shares. Td Asset Inc invested in 1.41M shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 72 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 38,546 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.