Financial Architects Holds Position in Altria Group (MO); As Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Stock Rose, Cutler Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 1.01M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 78.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 14,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,596 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 18,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $50.99. About 5.15 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,541 were accumulated by Rockland. The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 2,650 were accumulated by Fiera Capital. Citigroup accumulated 0.05% or 431,137 shares. 9,476 are held by Tiedemann Advsrs. Signature Estate Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 1,582 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc reported 1,848 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 128 shares. Bp Public Limited Co reported 0.23% stake. 70,895 were reported by Washington Trust. Oppenheimer Inc holds 13,056 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And has invested 0.17% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.2% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 183,748 shares. Georgia-based Montag A And Associate Incorporated has invested 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. Shares for $62,844 were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin. HANNON MICHAEL J sold $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Tuesday, January 22.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 6,566 shares to 99,747 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:C) by 17,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.