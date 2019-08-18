Financial Architects Holding in Twitter (TWTR) Boosted by $446,912 as Market Valuation Rose; Parkwood Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $3.25 Million

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 64.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 23,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 59,591 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 36,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.80 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 6983% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 13,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 14,166 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 7.03 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 07/03/2018 – Good day to be @jack – both $SQ and $TWTR making highs today; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn reported 152,656 shares stake. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 92 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt holds 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 13,332 shares. 15,657 are owned by Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx. Pitcairn has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reported 0% stake. 1St Source Bankshares reported 1.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 18.59 million shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 60,239 are held by D L Carlson Invest Group. Nippon Life Glob Americas Incorporated invested in 1.51% or 134,366 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Com owns 1.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 228,639 shares. Cibc Bancorporation Usa owns 23,562 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 37,593 shares to 219,265 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 33,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,347 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2,902 shares to 800 shares, valued at $84,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Db Us Dlr Index Tr by 38,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,755 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.