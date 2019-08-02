Financial Architects Holding in Range Res (RRC) Lowered by $331,573; As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Addenda Capital Trimmed Position

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 39,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.26 million, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 278,419 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 96.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 30,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11,000, down from 31,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.215 during the last trading session, reaching $4.935. About 2.14 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,977 shares to 69,098 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 180,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 612,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38B for 10.89 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Better Buy: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or CIBC Bank (TSX:CM) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Passive Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Did This Bank Stock Just Make a Horrible Mistake? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fastest Crypto Exchange In The World’ Released To Retail Market – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Range Resources (RRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Western Digital, Turquoise Hill Resources, and Range Resources Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Range Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Only Natural Gas Prices Can Save Southwestern Energy Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $592,655 activity. Scucchi Mark bought $100,344 worth of stock. The insider GRAY STEVEN D bought $218,924.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 18,599 shares to 19,899 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). State Of Wisconsin Board has 48,875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 59,550 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 1.05 million shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 920,560 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Millennium Limited Com reported 4.64 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Aperio Ltd invested in 0% or 78,080 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0.05% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 28,000 shares. Tcw Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 2.35 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 140,981 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd owns 9.98 million shares or 7.86% of their US portfolio.