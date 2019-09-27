Financial Architects Holding in Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Weber Alan W Has Decreased Its Stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) by $614,970 as Stock Declined

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 122,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 252,406 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 375,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $500.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 1.06 million shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 93.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 3,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27,000, down from 3,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 17.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20 million for 3.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has 160 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Proshare Advsr Limited Company owns 13,561 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.28M were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Limited Com. Ws Lllp invested 0.16% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 647 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.01% or 110,550 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Jefferies Gp Ltd has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 336,421 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associate. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0% or 42,440 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Teton Advisors has invested 0.06% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Ellington Management Gp Limited Liability owns 15,600 shares.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $262.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 375,388 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,654 shares to 2,754 shares, valued at $422,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 7,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St Johns Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,689 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 93,639 shares. Moreover, Glenview Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 567,485 shares. Nomura holds 0.47% or 758,269 shares. Bluefin Trading Lc holds 4,950 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corp accumulated 0.52% or 52,179 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Long Road Inv Counsel Lc invested in 2,929 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp holds 8.77% or 561,914 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank holds 5.99% or 9.87M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Monroe Natl Bank And Mi has 0.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canandaigua Bancorporation & accumulated 155,688 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Svcs holds 11.44% or 138,035 shares. 22,675 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Kemnay Advisory Ser invested in 9.17% or 279,680 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.