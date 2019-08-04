Financial Architects Holding in Bp Plc (BP) Cut by $770,431 as Market Value Declined; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Holds Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 86.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 17,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 2,709 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118,000, down from 20,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 9.60 million shares traded or 61.97% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Net Pft $2.47B; 19/03/2018 – REG-Prosafe SE: BP charters Safe Caledonia for West of Shetland; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut 3% of Upstream Jobs in Effort to Boost Efficiency; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – BP: Petrobras is Petroleo Brasileiro; 27/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – NEW DEAL TO EXPLORE NEW CASPIAN OPPORTUNITIES, POTENTIAL TO SUPPORT AZERBAIJAN’S LONG-TERM PRODUCTION; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Global Upstream Workforce by Around 3%; 01/05/2018 – BP profits surge 71 percent amid oil price rally; 24/04/2018 – BP IS RESHAPING PORTFOLIO TOWARD GAS, LOOKS AT U.S., RUSSIA

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 15,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 922,445 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.35M, up from 907,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 20.16 million shares traded or 5.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Dropped by Teachers Union Over Ties to Gun Industry; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo faces sanctions over `forced’ auto insurance sales; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Series 2018-C43; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741 Million; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DENIES CLAIMS AND ALLEGATIONS IN ACTION AND ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO AVOID COST AND DISRUPTION OF FURTHER LITIGATION; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS BANK’S REVIEW OF BSA-AML ISSUES STILL IN PLACE, WOULDN’T SURPRISE HIM IF FOUND SOME EMPLOYEE ACTIVITY ‘BEYOND JUST A LACK OF TRAINING’

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,522 shares to 4,922 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “BP Profits From Rising Crude Oil Prices, Flat Production – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP +2% as production, cash flow on the rise – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP: Price Target $50 – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oil advances as Iran ‘harasses’ British tanker – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 336,153 shares to 264,854 shares, valued at $25.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43M shares, and cut its stake in Crh Medical Corp.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Bank of America’s Profit Margins Are Shrinking. Should Investors Be Worried? – Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Donates $500000 for Chicago Housing, Education and Neighborhood Revitalization – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.