Financial Architects Has Upped Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Jasper Ridge Partners LP Lowered Its Position in Tesla (TSLA) as Stock Price Declined

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 7.07 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 09/05/2018 – Ford scrambles to restart truck production after fire at supplier; 12/03/2018 – Tesla planned a production pause of its Model 3 in February “increase production rates.”; 10/04/2018 – BP Unit Agrees To Buy And Install Tesla Battery For U.S. Wind Farm — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 Falls Short Of A Consumer Reports Recommendation, But Still ‘thrilling’ — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Tesla’s Corporate Family Rating To B3, Senior Notes To Caa1. Outlook Is Negative; 03/05/2018 – Tesla’s earnings were better than expected, but their bizarre earnings call shows Elon Musk has a lot going on; 15/05/2018 – Tesla Board Opposition Builds as Proxy Firm Slams Bad Governance; 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 03/04/2018 – Tesla Reports Progress in Model 3 Production; 15/04/2018 – Mario Neururer: Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) –

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 572.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,362 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Associate has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Ltd reported 2,143 shares. Daiwa Secs Group holds 28,430 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk, a Japan-based fund reported 497,586 shares. Crosslink has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Aviva Plc owns 51,820 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. California-based Shelton Management has invested 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 82,042 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 236 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 1.78M shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 2,570 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Piedmont Inv Advsr stated it has 10,060 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Guggenheim Ltd Liability owns 36,226 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $13.90 million activity. 15,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $4.40 million were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B. Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. RICE LINDA JOHNSON also sold $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. $5.84 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were sold by Gracias Antonio J..

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 21,765 shares to 43,183 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEMG) by 53,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 earnings per share, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,934 were reported by Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited. Mackenzie holds 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 344,748 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 33,515 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication reported 80,859 shares. 2,528 are held by Navellier & Assocs. Triangle Wealth Mngmt accumulated 27,459 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 250,889 shares stake. Greatmark Prns Inc invested in 2,751 shares. Nordea Inv Management accumulated 4.36M shares or 1.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 378,286 shares. White Pine owns 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,466 shares. John G Ullman holds 0.07% or 3,596 shares in its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 12,120 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Northrock Ptnrs Ltd holds 4,174 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 6,400 shares to 400 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).