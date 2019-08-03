Financial Architects Has Upped Stake in Altria Group (MO); Granite Investment Partners Has Cut Position in Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) as Shares Declined

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 11,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 456,766 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04 million, down from 468,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 166,625 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 78.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 14,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 33,596 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 18,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 6.63 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.73M for 12.93 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 409,623 shares to 789,792 shares, valued at $15.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $272,456 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc accumulated 0.23% or 559,138 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Jpmorgan Chase reported 361,289 shares stake. Us Natl Bank De reported 20 shares. Chatham Capital Grp reported 0.52% stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 142,675 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 20,745 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 89,349 shares or 0% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 28,461 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 69,549 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Trust stated it has 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd has 3,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% or 14,114 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.