Financial Architects Has Upped Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $595,365; Addenda Capital Has Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Holding

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 1044.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 10,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,445 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $653,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 4.05M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAID TO ABANDON QUALCOMM BID ON GOVERNMENT OPPOSITION; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 19/03/2018 – FierceWireEurope: Qualcomm: It’s not over; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threaten Former Ally Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – U.S. says Broadcom review confirms security concerns; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 27.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 11,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,298 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 42,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 2.68 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Moody Bancshares Division has invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,629 shares. 4,635 were reported by Ballentine Lc. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 866 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 75,830 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dearborn Ptnrs Lc owns 10,645 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested 0.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Raymond James And Associate holds 2.84 million shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il owns 49,940 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Co invested in 0.88% or 17,046 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.71% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 77,030 shares. Boston Common Asset reported 8,677 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Millennium Limited Co holds 0% or 56,709 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 559,664 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 39,780 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $44.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,061 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.