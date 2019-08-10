Financial Architects Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $358,020; Blair William & Company Raised Position in Parker Hannifin (PH)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1530% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 3,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3,260 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 50.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 3,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 9,014 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 5,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $164.51. About 436,081 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 26,435 shares to 642 shares, valued at $52,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,258 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 11,542 shares to 90,073 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,525 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

