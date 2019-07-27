Financial Architects Has Upped Its Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Holding by $439,730 as Valuation Declined; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $19.20 Million as Stock Rose

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 703.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 87,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.38M market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 196,029 shares traded or 52.25% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 239,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.59M, up from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (Call) (NYSE:ABT) by 9,797 shares to 800 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV) by 23,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Db Us Dlr Index Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Ltd Co has 38,696 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Provise Mngmt Grp Inc Lc reported 12,684 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wasatch Advsr reported 2.78 million shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 30,165 shares or 0% of the stock. Banc Funds Co Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.17 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp holds 3.82M shares. D E Shaw And Inc owns 24,923 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 3,742 shares stake. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Jefferies Group Limited Liability owns 13,336 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,800 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 68,903 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 11,456 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. The insider Spevak Barry bought $24,167. $51,017 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by MADONNA HARRY. On Friday, April 26 the insider Jacobs Lisa R. bought $7,500. Shares for $24,850 were bought by WILDSTEIN HARRIS. Flocco Theodore J JR bought $24,342 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) on Wednesday, May 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 14,490 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak owns 16,096 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Cap Int Investors reported 7.95 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Iowa Bank accumulated 57,813 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Spirit Of America Management Corporation holds 73,960 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.35% or 1.94M shares in its portfolio. Long Road Invest Counsel Lc has 0.77% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,593 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk holds 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 3,930 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 586,122 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 9.59M shares or 1.97% of the stock. Stewart Patten Ltd holds 64,826 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Ltd has 2.44% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 112,248 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt Inc reported 14,256 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 37,142 shares to 2,564 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 79,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.