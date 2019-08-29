Financial Architects Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $2.53 Million; As Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Stock Price Rose, Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Upped by $4.54 Million Its Position

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1337.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 13,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,378 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $209.01. About 20.55M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.52M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67 million, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 4.29M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 66.26 BLN RUPEES VS 28.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BANK’S SHARE OF BANKING SECTOR’S EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON GROUP WAS LESS THAN 10 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ICICI loan enquiry: IT sends second notice; CBI questions 2 executives; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED WITH SALES FROM HTM CATEGORY FOR A FEW WEEKS DURING QTR ENDED MARCH 2017; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES LTD – IPO TO OPEN ON MARCH 22, CLOSE ON MARCH 26; 29/03/2018 – India.com: ICICI Bank Clarification on RBI Penalty: “The Bank Continues to Give Utmost Importance to Regulatory Compliance; 09/04/2018 – Times of India: Conflict row: ICICI Bank to mull interim CEO?; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER PRICE SET AT 519 RUPEES TO 520 RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO IN THE MATTER; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Profit Falls to Two-Year Low as Loan Provisions Surge

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $470.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 19,500 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $93.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 27,738 shares to 384 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

