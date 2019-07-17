Financial Architects Has Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Last Week Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lundin Mining had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26. See Lundin Mining Corporation (TSE:LUN) latest ratings:

26/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $8.6 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $9.25 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Hold Maintain

Financial Architects Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 92.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc sold 9,237 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 720 shares with $75,000 value, down from 9,957 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $290.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 5.54M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, Spain, and the Democratic Republic of Congo . The company has market cap of $5.29 billion. It produces copper, nickel, and zinc, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. It has a 31.67 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s wholly-owned operating assets include the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 1.96 million shares traded. Lundin Mining Corporation (TSE:LUN) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Financial Architects Inc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 4,522 shares to 4,922 valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) stake by 4,355 shares and now owns 4,555 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) was raised too.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 14 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Macquarie Research maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, April 8. Berenberg upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Thursday, January 24. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $92 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock. 9,079 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $870,676 on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. 29,621 shares valued at $2.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1.