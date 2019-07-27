Financial Architects Has Trimmed Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding; Sprott Trimmed Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake

Financial Architects Inc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 44.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc sold 1,725 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 2,183 shares with $529,000 value, down from 3,908 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $123.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation

Sprott Inc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprott Inc sold 5,000 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Sprott Inc holds 5,000 shares with $949,000 value, down from 10,000 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $106.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by SUGAR RONALD D, worth $380,000 on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Lc stated it has 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 2,026 shares. Moreover, Old Point Tru & Serv N A has 2.91% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Covington Inv Advsr invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tirschwell Loewy Inc owns 73,850 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. The Alabama-based Buckingham Capital Mgmt has invested 0.53% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Republic Inv Management has invested 0.59% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,400 shares. Blume Cap Management Inc accumulated 0.04% or 400 shares. Moreover, Psagot House Limited has 0.21% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Quantbot Tech LP holds 3,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 126,715 are owned by Menora Mivtachim Ltd. Colonial Trust Advisors reported 1,740 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc owns 25,975 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.83% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Among 8 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Amgen had 12 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23. BMO Capital Markets initiated the shares of AMGN in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Evercore downgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Monday, January 28 to “In-Line” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 8. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $20700 target. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, June 21. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $208 target.

Sprott Inc increased Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) stake by 242,887 shares to 875,934 valued at $13.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) stake by 48,002 shares and now owns 1.30 million shares. First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) was raised too.

Financial Architects Inc increased Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 13,966 shares to 14,166 valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 35,860 shares and now owns 36,160 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. Raymond James maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, March 8. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $250 target. Nomura maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, April 11. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $235 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. UBS maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, March 8. UBS has “Buy” rating and $270 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by J.P. Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Bank of America.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 5,018 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.45% or 30,921 shares. Regent Mngmt Limited reported 1,485 shares. Toth Financial Advisory, Virginia-based fund reported 717 shares. Personal Advsr Corp accumulated 0.56% or 206,312 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Co reported 2,818 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1,494 shares. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 624,868 are held by Los Angeles Equity Research. 1,719 were reported by Hutchinson Management Ca. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 2.42% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Argi Invest Ser Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,188 shares. Intll Sarl reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Badgley Phelps Bell reported 81,175 shares.