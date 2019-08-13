Financial Architects Has Raised Position in Visa (V) by $1.71 Million as Share Price Rose; Ellington Management Group Has Boosted Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Position by $713,000

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 366.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 10,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,987 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $178.8. About 4.91M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 85.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 633,284 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Commercial Bank & Tru holds 0.65% or 13,612 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Martin Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,425 shares. Parsons Incorporated Ri holds 32,310 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na reported 26,309 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Chatham Cap Grp invested in 0.06% or 1,400 shares. 13,241 were reported by Boys Arnold &. At National Bank reported 3,429 shares. 33,090 were accumulated by Toth Advisory Corp. 11,707 were accumulated by Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Llc Oh. Monetta Financial Services reported 34,000 shares stake. Jackson Wealth Management Llc holds 36,539 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Inc LP stated it has 84,924 shares. Leuthold Gru Ltd Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 69,493 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 825 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 4,188 shares to 200 shares, valued at $76,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock Now – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa Stock: Good Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) by 15,700 shares to 25,004 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 261,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,100 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (Put) (NYSE:CHK).

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Texas Roadhouse Gets Burned – Motley Fool” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Roadhouse declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Texas Roadhouse Analysts Agree: Wait For A Better Entry Point In Stock – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has 1.48M shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 217 shares. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 179,833 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 16,990 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj owns 262,794 shares. 45,850 were accumulated by Todd Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc has 58,778 shares. 44 are owned by Ranger Mgmt Limited Partnership. 8,279 were accumulated by Profund Advsr. Sib Limited Com owns 228,748 shares or 10.53% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 5,345 shares. Mariner Limited holds 0% or 4,979 shares. Gam Ag holds 6,417 shares.