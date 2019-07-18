Financial Architects Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Castlight Health Class B (CSLT) Sellers Increased By 2.02% Their Shorts

Financial Architects Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 20759.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc acquired 41,519 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 41,719 shares with $4.92 million value, up from 200 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135. About 9.57 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration

Castlight Health Inc Class B (NYSE:CSLT) had an increase of 2.02% in short interest. CSLT’s SI was 2.44M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.02% from 2.39 million shares previously. With 301,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Castlight Health Inc Class B (NYSE:CSLT)’s short sellers to cover CSLT’s short positions. The SI to Castlight Health Inc Class B’s float is 3.02%. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 138,426 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 6.41% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb Williams stated it has 122,559 shares. Allen Holding Incorporated New York accumulated 3,344 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 2.12M shares. Harvest Mgmt reported 3,256 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt holds 3.01% or 251,824 shares. 45,226 were reported by Trust Department Mb Fin Bank N A. Raymond James Financial Advisors holds 3.71 million shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. California-based Bailard has invested 2.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ithaka Group Lc has 321,999 shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 7.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 337,554 shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. Lau Assocs Lc owns 31,949 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. 162,087 were reported by Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. Klingenstein Fields Company Lc has 1.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bernzott Capital accumulated 1.77% or 123,965 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13100 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold 267,466 shares worth $28.35 million.

Financial Architects Inc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 3,508 shares to 400 valued at $97,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) stake by 6,400 shares and now owns 400 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Castlight Health, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fin holds 0% or 20,453 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). 6.61 million are held by Blackrock. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Renaissance Tech has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 56,376 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd owns 83,400 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 1.39 million shares. Redmile Gru Lc reported 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 35,003 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 17,454 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 874,573 shares. Falcon Point Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 60,358 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 423,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $418.92 million. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies.

Among 2 analysts covering Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Castlight Health had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28.