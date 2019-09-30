Financial Architects Has Raised Holding in Clorox Co Del (CLX) as Stock Price Rose; Computer Programs And Systems (CPSI) Holder River Road Asset Management Increased Holding by $9.55 Million as Stock Declined

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Computer Programs And Systems (CPSI) by 78.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 353,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 803,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.34 million, up from 450,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs And Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.35M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.52. About 29,879 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 2654% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 2,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $422,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $151.69. About 405,403 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold CPSI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 0.64% less from 11.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 137,529 shares. Victory Cap has invested 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Southeast Asset Advisors reported 24,373 shares stake. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 189,683 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 8,358 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% or 24,351 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Connor Clark Lunn Management accumulated 33,675 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Systematic Financial LP has 30,600 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Aperio Gp Lc invested in 11,294 shares. Amer Century Incorporated invested in 203,705 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). River Road Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 803,805 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp owns 17,510 shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $5.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) by 32,076 shares to 448,449 shares, valued at $24.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,091 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 3,435 shares to 200 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).