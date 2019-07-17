Financial Architects Has Raised By $446,912 Its Twitter (TWTR) Holding; Doheny Asset Management Upped Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding

Financial Architects Inc increased Twitter Inc (TWTR) stake by 6983% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc acquired 13,966 shares as Twitter Inc (TWTR)’s stock rose 21.79%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 14,166 shares with $466,000 value, up from 200 last quarter. Twitter Inc now has $29.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 4.04 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 27/03/2018 – Wait til the Senate Hears Twitter’s Hidden Secret

Doheny Asset Management increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 90.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Doheny Asset Management acquired 21,840 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Doheny Asset Management holds 45,944 shares with $2.99 million value, up from 24,104 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $85.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $67.22. About 1.56M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Llc owns 51,170 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Alps reported 594,438 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Lc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability reported 245,900 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 987,411 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Meridian Inv Counsel stated it has 29,737 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Stelac Advisory Services Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,382 shares. Cincinnati Corporation invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). C Worldwide Gp Hldgs A S holds 0.16% or 196,598 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 58.65 million shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland invested in 4.17% or 185,368 shares. Harvey Capital Management has invested 2.83% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 151,000 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Capital owns 1.82% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 76,557 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 83,783 shares.

Doheny Asset Management decreased Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO) stake by 81,123 shares to 146,070 valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 57,905 shares and now owns 76,710 shares. Hlthcare Tr Of Amer Reit (NYSE:HTA) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, February 12. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 12. UBS upgraded the shares of GILD in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. Jefferies maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

Financial Architects Inc decreased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 9,038 shares to 44,040 valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 1,725 shares and now owns 2,183 shares. Home Depot Inc (Put) (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

