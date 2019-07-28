Financial Architects Has Lowered Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Position; Credit Agricole S A Lowered Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding

Financial Architects Inc decreased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 88.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,657 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)’s stock rose 14.43%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 343 shares with $47,000 value, down from 3,000 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $39.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $149.93. About 947,645 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver

Credit Agricole S A decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 42.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A sold 2,410 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 10.99%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 3,210 shares with $565,000 value, down from 5,620 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $125.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.26M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group

Among 2 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Travelers Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TRV in report on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating.

Financial Architects Inc increased Ishares Tr (EFAV) stake by 29,365 shares to 147,927 valued at $10.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 41,519 shares and now owns 41,719 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona-based Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 0.74% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Csu Producer Res, Ohio-based fund reported 20,000 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh owns 132,422 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0.94% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 74,700 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Incorporated has 2.58% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Citizens Northern accumulated 2,232 shares. Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability Com invested in 1,578 shares. Asset Management reported 45,383 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Telemus Cap Lc owns 42,620 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 8,533 shares. Landscape Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,821 shares. Moreover, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 2.87% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability reported 1.72 million shares. Carderock Mgmt owns 46,466 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.12% or 439,589 shares in its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ACN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $184 target in Friday, March 29 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 20.

