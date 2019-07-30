Financial Architects Has Lowered By $926,068 Its Southern Co (SO) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Financial Architects Inc decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 99.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc sold 17,809 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 8.98%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 115 shares with $6,000 value, down from 17,924 last quarter. Southern Co now has $58.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 146,822 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY

Among 4 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Vipshop Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Nomura. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of VIPS in report on Friday, April 5 with “Overweight” rating. CLSA maintained it with “Sell” rating and $6.4 target in Thursday, February 21 report. See Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) latest ratings:

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: each representing two ordinary shares Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $6.5000 11.0000

22/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $10 New Target: $11 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: CLSA Rating: Sell New Target: $6.4 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $7 New Target: $5.9 Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Southern Company a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Fewer investors have a ‘fear of missing out,’ so it may be time to buckle up, market bull suggests – CNBC” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 2,862 shares to 3,362 valued at $373,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 18,599 shares and now owns 19,899 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. $63,345 worth of stock was bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6. $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Lantrip Mark. $100,380 worth of stock was bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5. Another trade for 90,942 shares valued at $4.42M was made by BOWERS WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $749.01 million for 19.45 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.03% or 392,339 shares in its portfolio. Mairs And Incorporated reported 4,417 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co reported 7,500 shares stake. Montag A Assocs Inc has invested 0.12% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Old Republic Corporation owns 1.11M shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Old National Comml Bank In owns 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 12,922 shares. Signaturefd Ltd owns 54,442 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Centre Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 4,660 shares. The Florida-based Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt has invested 0.84% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has invested 0.21% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Nomura Asset Management Company stated it has 331,240 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancorp holds 128,128 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has 1.84% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Among 5 analysts covering Southern Co (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern Co had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 21. Bank of America maintained the shares of SO in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Great Stocks Under $10 – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vipshop Stock Can’t Catch a Break – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vipshop: Investors Are Missing The Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.18 billion. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It has a 16.16 P/E ratio. The firm also provides handbags, such as purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gear and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers of all age groups; sports apparel, and sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish.