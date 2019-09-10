Financial Architects Has Lowered Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $712,816; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Cut as Share Value Declined

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 70,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 361,529 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.82 million, down from 432,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $64.51. About 2.12M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 97.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 57 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 2,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $253.11. About 1.42M shares traded or 1.88% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,395 shares to 60,725 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prod & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 14,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $641.87 million for 14.80 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 571,777 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Da Davidson holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 633,986 shares. Somerset Trust has 0.9% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 24,953 shares. California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Covington Mgmt stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Lipe And Dalton stated it has 41,545 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Coastline invested in 35,115 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,711 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Kings Point Management reported 1,280 shares stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 128 were reported by Fil Ltd. Sector Pension Inv Board has 51,342 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 0.11% or 632,689 shares. Todd Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 3,193 shares. 5,936 are owned by Evergreen Mngmt Ltd.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 13.18 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,842 shares to 4,442 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 31,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).