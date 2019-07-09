Financial Architects Has Lifted Mohawk Inds (MHK) Stake; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Boosted Position by $375,580

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 72.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,883 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, up from 3,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $149.84. About 332,077 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.09 million shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 11,126 shares. Laurion LP holds 0.02% or 11,689 shares in its portfolio. 37,009 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com accumulated 3,700 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 4,754 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 15,380 shares. Cwm Llc holds 0.04% or 13,864 shares. Prudential owns 205,729 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Aviva Public Ltd Com has 0.14% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 37,063 were accumulated by Weik. 1.36M are held by Pzena Invest Management Ltd. Fmr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 3.47M shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Call) by 43,083 shares to 400 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) by 3,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:C).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). L & S Advsrs Inc accumulated 8,316 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,135 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Culbertson A N & Communications stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Incorporated holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 791 shares. Twin Capital Management Inc has 2.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 2.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 275,918 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 122,470 shares or 4.72% of all its holdings. 3,669 are owned by Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Com. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Company Ltd accumulated 500 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Hartline Investment Corporation holds 6,042 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Ltd Company owns 1,984 shares. First Personal Financial invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1St Source State Bank holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,134 shares. Advisory Ser Inc invested in 1,415 shares or 0.49% of the stock.