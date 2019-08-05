Financial Architects Has Increased United Technologies (UTX) Position by $379,136; Stock Value Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder First Interstate Bank Upped Its Stake by $3.94 Million

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 592.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.17 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 86.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 2,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 2,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1′ to Amazon.com; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3,500 shares to 100 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,710 shares. Sabal invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.35% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lifeplan Fin Gru Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Torch Wealth Management Ltd reported 14,524 shares. Argi Inv Ser Limited Com reported 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Victory Cap Mngmt owns 40,494 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 43,275 were accumulated by Parsons Capital Ri. Iberiabank Corp accumulated 37,171 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 69,230 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Fulton National Bank Na has 16,854 shares. Frontier Inv has 2,506 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. City Communications holds 1.11% or 30,417 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tig Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.95% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity. 862 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J..

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,101 shares to 73,884 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,209 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLY).

