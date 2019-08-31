Financial Architects Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $6.17 Million; Stock Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Veritas Investment Management Llp Lifted Holding

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 37,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 920,773 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.60 million, up from 883,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5547.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 44,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 45,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 2,139 shares to 8,855 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.