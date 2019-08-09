Financial Architects Has Increased Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Qualys Has 1.26 Sentiment

Qualys Inc (QLYS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 112 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 89 cut down and sold their holdings in Qualys Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 31.59 million shares, down from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Qualys Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 69 Increased: 86 New Position: 26.

Financial Architects Inc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 1130.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc acquired 4,522 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 4,922 shares with $820,000 value, up from 400 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $546.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $188. About 5.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Jeffrey Gundlach, the market’s “bond king,” announced bets on a gas exploration and production ETF and against Facebook; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 07/04/2018 – Cambridge Whistle-Blower Says Facebook Data Could Be in Russia; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: The Committee Behind Today’s Hearing; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK TO CHANGE TERMS FOR USERS, LIMITING EFFECT OF NEW EU PRIVACY LAW; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 01/05/2018 – Smartsheet Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO REGULATE ITSELF; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS DECISIONS ON POLITICAL ADVERTISING HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH MONEY; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg thinks an independent body resembling a sort of “Supreme Court” could fix some of Facebook’s problems

The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 89,732 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualys Banks On Product Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualys (QLYS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualys, Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 50.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

Goodman Financial Corp holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. for 85,835 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 457,544 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 2.01% invested in the company for 523,292 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.83% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 110,902 shares.

Financial Architects Inc decreased Dollar Tree Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 2,902 shares to 800 valued at $84,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (DVY) stake by 38,652 shares and now owns 900 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 10.96% above currents $188 stock price. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, March 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $187 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $235 target.