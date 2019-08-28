Financial Architects Has Increased Facebook (FB) Position by $750,652; Stock Value Rose; Muzinich & Company Stake in Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Trimmed by $18.43 Million as Share Price Declined

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 14,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 665,414 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873.36M, down from 679,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 276,313 shares traded or 34.17% up from the average. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1130.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $181.34. About 6.64M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

