Financial Architects Has Decreased Its Holding in Microchip Technology (MCHP) as Market Value Declined; Eulav Asset Management Has Lifted Its Gartner (IT) Position by $708,400 as Share Value Declined

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 73,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44M, up from 69,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $132.47. About 510,557 shares traded or 20.31% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 03/05/2018 – GAlNSystems – Platinum Sponsor at 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 11/04/2018 – NetBrain Named a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Network Automation for Third Consecutive Year; 16/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity to Showcase Innovative Platform that Renders Attacks Useless at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 14/03/2018 – ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for IT Service Management Tools; 24/05/2018 – UnifylD Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner; 30/05/2018 – Twenty Four of The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2018 Companies Have Optimized Supply Chains with LLamasoft; 11/04/2018 – GARTNER: SAYS HP, LENOVO & DELL ACCOUNTED FOR 56.9% OF PCS; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 08/03/2018 – SevOne Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 62.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 6,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $90.8. About 2.04M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 29/05/2018 – News On Microsemi Corp. (MSCC) Now Under MCHP

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity.

