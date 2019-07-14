Financial Architects Has Decreased Its Citigroup (Call) (C) Holding by $1.07 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Symantec (SYMC) Market Value Declined, Lonestar Capital Management Has Increased Position

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 13.34M shares traded or 60.98% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Information; 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – CONTACTED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION TO ADVISE IT THAT AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 35c; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 91.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 17,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93,000, down from 18,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – HOLD-Citi, Canaan invest in shipment monitoring firm Contguard; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Alcoa, Apple, BofA, Beyond Meat, Citigroup, 3M, Nike, Slack, Square, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Citigroup (C) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: STZ, C, UBER – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup to add to investment-banking ranks, selectively – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup Put Open Interest Elevated Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 31,740 shares to 32,240 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,021 are owned by Private Commerce Na. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 67,816 shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Avenir, -based fund reported 153,395 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,332 shares. Moreover, Loews has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moors Cabot Incorporated holds 0.48% or 116,404 shares. Intact Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 125,200 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 10,991 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Co invested in 0.6% or 2.92M shares. Gabelli And Investment Advisers Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,500 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc owns 11,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pacific Global Inv Mngmt holds 1.24% or 90,111 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Oklahoma invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 7,718 are owned by Lincoln National.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. Kapuria Samir had sold 45,455 shares worth $1.05 million on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: FFIV, SYMC – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: AVGO,SYMC,IQ,QCOM,PHUN – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: M&T Bank, NRG Energy and Citizens Financial Group – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 0.02% or 653,171 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 0.23% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1,329 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 25,261 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr has 1,652 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martin And Company Tn owns 199,986 shares. 11,610 are owned by Everence Mngmt Incorporated. Ifrah Fincl has invested 0.2% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Goodwin Daniel L has 0.11% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Weatherly Asset Management Lp has 0.32% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Taconic Capital Advsr LP invested in 0.43% or 250,000 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 6.33 million shares. Cibc Asset owns 94,969 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 1,843 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 53,363 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% or 2,340 shares in its portfolio.