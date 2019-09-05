Financial Architects Has Decreased Holding in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by $1.59 Million; Enbridge (ENB) Valuation Declined While St James Investment Company Boosted Its Holding

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 95.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76,000, down from 4,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS ANNOUNCE ORDER FOR 75 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO; 11/05/2018 – IRAN OFFICIAL SAYS FUTURE OF AIRBUS DEAL WITH IRAN DEPENDS ON EUROPEAN GOVT SUPPORT AND POLICIES; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.16M, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.40M shares traded or 38.27% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 141,626 shares to 537,266 shares, valued at $48.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 329,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,150 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Month Us.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 38.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 9,180 shares to 97,964 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 45,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

