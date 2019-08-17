Financial Architects Has Decreased Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding By $417,450; Tailored Brands (TLRD) Shorts Increased By 9.47%

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) had an increase of 9.47% in short interest. TLRD’s SI was 18.95M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.47% from 17.31 million shares previously. With 2.53M avg volume, 8 days are for Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)’s short sellers to cover TLRD’s short positions. The SI to Tailored Brands Inc’s float is 38.83%. The stock increased 15.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 4.25M shares traded or 65.71% up from the average. Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) has declined 76.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TLRD News: 09/04/2018 – TAILORED BRANDS REFINANCES $900M SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 14/03/2018 – TAILORED BRANDS INC TLRD.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.35 TO $2.50; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Tailored Brands May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/04/2018 – TAILORED BRANDS EXTENDING MATURITY TO APRIL 2025; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten and Downgrades Three Classes of MSBAM 2013-C11; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TAILORED BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/03/2018 – TLRD 4Q ADJ EPS $0.000, EST. LOSS/SHR 11.000C (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – TAILORED BRANDS INC QTRLY MEN’S WEARHOUSE COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 2.3%; 14/03/2018 – TAILORED BRANDS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Tailored Brands To ‘B+’ On Improved Performance

Financial Architects Inc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 44.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc sold 1,725 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 2,183 shares with $529,000 value, down from 3,908 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $120.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $255.63 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail and Corporate Apparel. It has a 3.35 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products.

Financial Architects Inc increased Ishares Tr (ITB) stake by 24,750 shares to 54,025 valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 51,704 shares and now owns 70,138 shares. Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -4.71% below currents $274.1 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained it with “Buy” rating and $255 target in Friday, March 8 report. Raymond James maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 8. Wells Fargo maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, May 9. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $24000 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.