Financial Architects Has Cut Travelers Companies (TRV) Position by $364,009; Stock Price Rose; As Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (RS) Stock Value Rose, Jensen Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $305,100

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (RS) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 3,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 18,522 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 21,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $99.77. About 85,433 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 88.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $146.88. About 323,307 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,445 shares to 11,445 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 165,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $629.95 million for 15.49 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.98 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $131.97 million for 12.60 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.94% negative EPS growth.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 90,918 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $327.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 204,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Svc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Blackrock holds 0.03% or 6.39 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 52,211 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 382,006 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Shell Asset Mgmt owns 7,788 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 13,575 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Llc reported 36,558 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0.01% or 109,313 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability reported 2,777 shares. Utah Retirement has 12,904 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Management has 33,725 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 4,007 shares.