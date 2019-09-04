Financial Architects Has Cut Its Holding in Unilever Plc (UL) as Stock Price Declined; Loudon Investment Management Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) Decreased as Stock Price Rose

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 86.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 18,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162,000, down from 20,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 279,884 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Norwich Factory Set to Close at End of 2019; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES, EST. 89B; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – Jumbo deal for Akzo Nobel unit LBO stirs debt markets; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Unveils Restructuring, Plans to Remain in London; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS 2018 CONSENSUS LOOKS STRETCHING BUT ACHIEVABLE; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS “BREXIT WAS ABSOLUTELY NOT A FACTOR” IN DECISION TO SCRAP LONDON CORPORATE HQ

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 92.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 41,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 3,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 44,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $95.58. About 7.23 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks to Use Nestle Cash to Support U.S., China Strategies; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,862 shares to 3,362 shares, valued at $373,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 36,488 shares to 42,780 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 46,942 shares. Fagan Associate Inc invested in 57,899 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net accumulated 575 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fayez Sarofim stated it has 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). King Luther Capital has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Beaumont Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Baldwin Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.66% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 5,716 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc reported 168,928 shares. Bbr Partners Llc invested in 57,363 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Century holds 0.21% or 2.81 million shares. Calamos Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% or 385,165 shares. 1.56M are owned by Stifel Financial Corp. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 0.08% or 114,663 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.14 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.