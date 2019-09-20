Financial Architects Has Cut Its Holding in Facebook (Call) (FB) as Valuation Rose; As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk LTD Has Boosted by $1.04 Million Its Holding

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 97.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19,000, down from 4,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 9.34 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook chief Zuckerberg faces EU grilling; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Vows to Bolster Privacy Amid Data Crisis; 26/03/2018 – Pep Boys suspends Facebook ads after data security breach; 28/03/2018 – Collins suggested Chris Cox, Facebook’s chief product officer, answer U.K. lawmakers’ questions on April 24; 21/05/2018 – EU parliament to broadcast Zuckerberg hearing; 17/04/2018 – Indonesia MPs grill Facebook officials on data breaches; 06/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff:; 04/04/2018 – Full story: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 26/03/2018 – FTC confirms probe into Facebook privacy practices; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL NOT TESTIFY AT U.S. HOUSE HEARING THURSDAY ON SOCIAL MEDIA FILTERING — COMPANY SPOKESMAN

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 153.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 9,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $175.96. About 5.86M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 45,081 shares to 46,511 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Inc Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.93M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.28% or 3,222 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has 0.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.74M shares. 8,425 were reported by Blume Mngmt. 541 are held by Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt. Roundview Cap Limited Com accumulated 14,203 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Com invested in 2.42% or 323,614 shares. Janney Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oppenheimer Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 85,255 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 18,405 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 107.13M shares. Baskin Financial Services reported 2.65% stake. Covington reported 59,220 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Moreover, Atwood Palmer has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dearborn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,166 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd, which manages about $30.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,010 shares to 160 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.