Financial Architects Has Cut Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding as Share Price Rose; Deprince Race & Zollo Trimmed Catchmark Timber Tr (CTT) Position by $3.77 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 44.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 1,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,183 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529,000, down from 3,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (CTT) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 419,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The institutional investor held 3.13M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.78 million, down from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.55 million market cap company. It closed at $10.01 lastly. It is down 17.93% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 07/03/2018 – CTT FY EBITDA EU81.1M; 14/05/2018 – Senior Vice President Todd Reitz Assumes Responsibility for Operations of CatchMark’s Existing Properties; 18/05/2018 – CatchMark Timber’s (CTT) CEO Jerry Barag on CatchMark Joint Venture Acquisition Call (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – PORTUGAL’S POSTAL SERVICE CTT CTT.LS – FY REPORTED NET PROFIT 27.3 MLN EUROS VS 62.2 MLN EUROS YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY, AS PART OF A PFD EQUITY INVESTOR GROUP: JV W/ CATCHMARK; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF €0.38 PER SHARE FOR FY17, PAYABLE IN MAY 18; 09/04/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Unveils China Southern Airlines First to Select Business Class Humidification on A350XWB; 19/04/2018 – DJ CatchMark Timber Trust Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTT); 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TO BUY 1.1M ACRES EAST TEXAS TIMBERLANDS FOR $1.39B; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY REV. EU714.3M, EST. EU692.9M

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.08 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 2,473 shares to 5,883 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 15,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 78,900 shares to 771,421 shares, valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 5,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Protective Ins Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CTT shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.92 million shares or 2.12% less from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.