Financial Architects Has Cut Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Holding as Market Value Rose; Barr E S & Co Has Trimmed American Express Co (AXP) Position by $627,915 as Stock Rose

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 5,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 208,692 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.76 million, down from 213,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 70.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140,000, down from 3,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Grp (NYSE:AMG) by 15,824 shares to 177,206 shares, valued at $16.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 111,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Mirage (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 257,452 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Com owns 100,202 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Dana Inv Advsrs Inc stated it has 261,800 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc owns 6,527 shares. The California-based Primecap Mgmt Com Ca has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Capstone Advisors Lc holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Mngmt Gru holds 269,856 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Aspiriant Lc holds 4,890 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 14,773 shares. Appleton Prns Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,090 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Markston Ltd Llc invested in 132,506 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 61,029 shares to 64,329 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 4,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Advsr Llc holds 170,077 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management holds 495,900 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.58M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa holds 6,825 shares. Renaissance Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co accumulated 204,221 shares. Moors Cabot Inc owns 51,579 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Lc invested in 256,276 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.28% or 524,870 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated stated it has 30,833 shares. Middleton Ma accumulated 27,531 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 7,903 shares. Coastline invested in 0.87% or 43,070 shares. Trust Communications Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 26,982 shares. Fosun Limited has 12,508 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

