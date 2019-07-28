Financial Architects Has Cut Chevron New (CVX) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Boeing Company (BA) Stock Price Declined While Peloton Wealth Strategists Upped Holding

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 94.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 10,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 590 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.97M shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,495 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 8,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: A Cuban airline’s Boeing 737 has crashed outside Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. No word on; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 20/04/2018 – Matt Murray: Breaking: FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engine…; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 18,599 shares to 19,899 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.71% or 112,245 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer owns 164,100 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stack Financial Mngmt stated it has 2.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Comerica National Bank invested in 634,694 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Oarsman Capital has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Estabrook Mngmt has 83,967 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,190 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Co has 89,693 shares. Harbour Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). High Pointe Capital Mgmt Lc holds 2.34% or 13,890 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lee Danner & Bass Inc has 0.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). British Columbia Investment Management holds 509,405 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.55% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 2.97M shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has invested 1.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cim Invest Mangement reported 0.42% stake. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability holds 2,259 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Monetta reported 1.92% stake. Cwm Limited Com has 17,642 shares. 11.04 million were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability Company. 45,295 were reported by Dupont Capital Management Corporation. 3.09 million are held by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 6.58M shares or 0.65% of the stock. 4,802 were reported by Amarillo Bancorp. Df Dent And Company Inc holds 0.01% or 884 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,858 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Natl Bank Of The West invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Company reported 7,600 shares. Atika Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 12,000 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.