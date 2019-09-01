Financial Architects Has Boosted Position in United Rentals (URI) as Shares Declined; Manikay Partners Upped Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Stock Price Rose

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 31455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 2,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, up from 9 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.56. About 1.18M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 06/03/2018 T-Mobile is Cleaning Up Wireless, Gets Recognized as an EPA Green Power Partner; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 10/04/2018 – TOWER PEERS FALL TO LOWS AS SPRINT/T-MOBILE SAID TO BE IN TALKS; 02/05/2018 – Bolivian billionaire Claure to oversee Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty – sources [20:34 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Combined Co Will Be Named T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1Q Total Net Adds 1.43M

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 175,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $25.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Incorporated accumulated 1,204 shares. Leuthold Ltd Co accumulated 7,498 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fil invested in 6.62M shares or 0.72% of the stock. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 41,515 shares. Company National Bank & Trust holds 6,248 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability accumulated 25,830 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Llc has 0.46% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited stated it has 11,299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Savings Bank reported 28,053 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.09% or 109,535 shares. Rockshelter Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 217,343 shares or 5.2% of the stock. Howe Rusling Inc holds 2,215 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 0.13% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 51,443 shares. 136 are owned by Washington Bancshares.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV) by 23,371 shares to 200 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 2,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,855 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).