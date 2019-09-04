Financial Architects Has Boosted Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Declined; Chicos Fas (CHS) Stock Declined While Shelton Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 379.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 3,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $537,000, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $128.34. About 1.84M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 99.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management analyzed 12,905 shares as the company's stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 55 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, down from 12,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $371.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.155. About 695,571 shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 10,347 shares to 312 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $158,083 activity. $100,298 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares were bought by Brooks Bonnie R.. Shares for $50,645 were bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY.

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.05 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,046 shares to 28,888 shares, valued at $24.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.