Financial Architects Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Artesian Resources – Class A Non-votin (ARTNA) Shorts Raised By 22.2%

Artesian Resources Corporation – Class A Non-votin (NASDAQ:ARTNA) had an increase of 22.2% in short interest. ARTNA’s SI was 52,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.2% from 42,800 shares previously. With 13,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Artesian Resources Corporation – Class A Non-votin (NASDAQ:ARTNA)’s short sellers to cover ARTNA’s short positions. The SI to Artesian Resources Corporation – Class A Non-votin’s float is 0.65%. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 2,411 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 1.96% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 14/03/2018 – Artesian Resources 4Q EPS 40c; 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c; 17/05/2018 – Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. breaks ground on its Northern Sussex Regional Water Recharge Facility; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR A MATURITY PERIOD OF 20 YEARS AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.12% PER ANNUM FOR THE BOND; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – ON MAY 7, 2018, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO AN INTEREST RATE LOCK AGREEMENT WITH COBANK, ACB – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 Abattis Signs LOI with Canadian Artesian Ice, Bottlers of Clearly Canadian products, to Manufacture CBD-infused Mineral Water; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – 49FV: Artesian Finance III Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Artesian Resources Corporation 2017 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders

Financial Architects Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 20759.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc acquired 41,519 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 41,719 shares with $4.92 million value, up from 200 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $138.13. About 13.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg

Financial Architects Inc decreased Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,488 shares to 900 valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) stake by 6,566 shares and now owns 99,747 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 2.88 million shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 235,828 shares or 4.27% of the stock. Filament Ltd Company has 1.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 40,737 shares. Paw Cap, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc accumulated 6.75M shares or 1.29% of the stock. Viking Global Invsts LP holds 6.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.77 million shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 4.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Granite Limited Liability Company invested in 257,388 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Boys Arnold And Comm invested in 0.91% or 51,808 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 677 shares in its portfolio. First Retail Bank Sioux Falls holds 11,946 shares. Madison Inv Holding reported 0.63% stake. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,900 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Lc Ca holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,108 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 2.14% or 1.47 million shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Jefferies maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company has market cap of $336.79 million. The firm distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility clients in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. It has a 23.39 P/E ratio. It also offers water for public and private fire protection to clients in its service territories.

