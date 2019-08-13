Financial Architects Has Boosted Its Holding in United Rentals (URI) by $322,734 as Shares Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding by $13.08 Million

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 75.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 221,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 72,041 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 293,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 5.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 31455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 2,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, up from 9 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 958,818 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,864 shares to 76,201 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 71,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 560,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (Call) (NYSE:ABT) by 9,797 shares to 800 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM) by 8,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,643 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

