Financial Architects Has Boosted Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $422,421 as Stock Price Declined; Denali Advisors Boosted Its Holding in Toro Company (TTC) by $571,200 as Share Value Rose

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Toro Company (TTC) by 86.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Toro Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 725,044 shares traded or 49.32% up from the average. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 21/03/2018 – TTC SUGAR TARGETS OVER HALF OF VIETNAM SUGAR MARKET SHARE; 15/03/2018 – F1Fanatic: Toro Rosso exclusive: “I was convinced Honda are in a better position”; 22/04/2018 – DJ Toro Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTC); 19/03/2018 – Toro: Terms of Transaction Weren’t Disclosed; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE ABOUT 4 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Adj EPS $1.20; 20/03/2018 – The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – The Toro Company to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS; NO TERMS; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 379.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 3,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $537,000, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 45,587 shares to 1,250 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 4,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

