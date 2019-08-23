Financial Architects Has Boosted By $750,652 Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Decreased Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake By $18.70 Million

Financial Architects Inc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 1130.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc acquired 4,522 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 4,922 shares with $820,000 value, up from 400 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $519.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $182.04. About 10.83M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook Hires Digital-audit Firm To Investigate Recent User-data Problem — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, OTHER COMPANIES CAN WIELD MAJOR POWER IN SOCIETIES; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Accused in Suit of Enabling Discriminatory Housing Ads; 02/05/2018 – Alayna Treene: .@sarafischer scoop: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TESTING CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL; 10/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: ALOG, FOXA & FB; 25/04/2018 – The reshuffle comes following increased political and regulatory scrutiny of Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 22/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Probe Into Apps Won’t Uncover All Data Abuse–Update; 01/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Speaking at Facebook’s Annual Developer Conference

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 17.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 69,500 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock rose 12.18%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 320,000 shares with $86.32 million value, down from 389,500 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $13.42B valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $266.7. About 304,930 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – DEAL IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON FINANCING, AND WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5 BLN IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields

Financial Architects Inc decreased Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 4,288 shares to 2,600 valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) stake by 21,150 shares and now owns 3,450 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 14.59% above currents $182.04 stock price. Facebook had 31 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 564,600 shares. Scge Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 5.2% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Investment holds 0.08% or 3,254 shares. 124,429 were reported by Overbrook Corporation. Creative Planning holds 861,515 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa accumulated 3,504 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Hillsdale Investment holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,430 shares. Parus (Uk) Ltd holds 20.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 388,713 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 56,519 shares stake. Carlson Cap Lp has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 104,297 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Snow Management Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 14,233 shares in its portfolio. Hendershot Inc holds 19,084 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc invested in 2,237 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Mersana Therapeutics Inc stake by 400,000 shares to 1.40M valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) stake by 39,500 shares and now owns 233,500 shares. Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 3,801 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Highbridge Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.08% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Parametric Assocs Ltd reported 126,125 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 779 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 20,162 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 4 shares. Columbus Circle accumulated 33,794 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 12,090 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 2,232 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru has 0.11% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability owns 7,063 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.07% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Parkside Savings Bank And, Missouri-based fund reported 80 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $305 lowest target. $314’s average target is 17.74% above currents $266.7 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of WCG in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

