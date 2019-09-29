Financial Architects Decreased Position in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by $330,680; As Novartis Ag (NVS) Stock Price Rose, Sectoral Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.95 Million

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 70.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140,000, down from 3,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 182,646 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.68 million, down from 204,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 2.32M shares traded or 19.62% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 11/05/2018 – World Chronic Heart Failure Pricing, Reimbursement, and Access Report 2018: Physician Uptake of Entresto Lower than Expected – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Novartis touts U.S. filing plans for MS drug as patent losses loom; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Got Out-Lawyered by Michael Cohen for Trump Services; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – DURECT IS NOW ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS BASED ON NDA APPROVAL; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS ‘SCARCITY OF ASSET’ PRESSURED NOVARTIS TO SIGN COHEN CONTRACT, SHOULD HAVE DONE MORE DUE DILIGENCE; 05/04/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES SIGNIFICANT ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S RYDAPT; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS TO BUY AVEXIS FOR $8.7B IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – Novartis Trump-Lawyer Payment Subject of Swiss Prosecutor Talks

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $836.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 72,780 shares to 153,101 shares, valued at $13.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blueprint Medicines by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.95 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 61,029 shares to 64,329 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 19,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) LP holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 219,644 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 19,052 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 67,068 were reported by Advsr Asset Management Inc. 1.87M are owned by Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Com. Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd owns 5,685 shares. 93,696 are held by M&R Capital Mngmt. Icm Asset Mngmt Wa stated it has 11,405 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Barr E S And Com holds 33,661 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.39% or 43,613 shares. New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 1.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gyroscope Management Grp Limited Liability Company reported 8,572 shares stake. Evergreen Management Lc reported 49,752 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 3.70M shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 331,989 are owned by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Columbus Circle Investors holds 1.21% or 325,436 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.