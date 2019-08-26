Financial Architects Decreased Its Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Stake; Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 1.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 3.50M shares with $455.89 million value, down from 3.56M last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $40.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.92. About 418,589 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid

Financial Architects Inc decreased Boeing Co (Call) (BA) stake by 95.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,188 shares as Boeing Co (Call) (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 200 shares with $76,000 value, down from 4,388 last quarter. Boeing Co (Call) now has $202.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $359.19. About 2.85 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom; 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – AGREED WITH AIRBUS TO TERMINATE ORDER FOR 22 A350S, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED BY US AIRWAYS

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity. 250 shares valued at $31,024 were bought by Elcan Patricia F on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $145 lowest target. $157.67’s average target is 31.48% above currents $119.92 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Prescott Grp Incorporated Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.53% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0.06% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 283,091 shares. Lbmc Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.9% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,692 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 176,954 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Lc holds 0.03% or 3,352 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.18% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 1,616 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1.83 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 78 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Architects Inc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,198 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 1.56M shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) stake by 1.44 million shares to 17.51M valued at $175.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 201,323 shares and now owns 4.44M shares. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 19.34% above currents $359.19 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $37000 target in Monday, May 13 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Landesbank given on Wednesday, March 13. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.26 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.