Financial Architects Decreased Home Depot (Call) (HD) Position by $932,330 as Market Value Rose; As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rose, Holder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 28,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 78,454 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 107,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $102.96. About 2.62M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Call) (HD) by 96.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 5,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $232.26. About 2.54M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $622.33M for 27.68 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RYT, FISV, QRVO, LRCX: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Fiserv (FISV) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.72 billion for 23.04 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

